scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

India condemns OIC General Secretary’s visit to PoK: ‘Completely unacceptable’

During a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbad Sharif in Islamabad on Monday, Taha reaffirmed the OIC’s “full solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their quest for the right of self-determination”.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the recent three-day visit of Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Warning that the OIC’s interference in India’s internal affairs is “completely unacceptable”, the MEA said the organisation’s secretary general had become a “mouth-piece of Pakistan”.

“We strongly condemn the visit of OIC secretary general to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and his comments on J&K during his visit to Pakistan,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in response to queries on the visit. “Any attempt of interference and meddling in India’s internal affairs by OIC and its secretary general is completely unacceptable.”

During a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbad Sharif in Islamabad on Monday, Taha reaffirmed the OIC’s “full solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their quest for the right of self-determination”, according to a statement published on the organisation’s website.

“Let me reiterate that OIC has no locus stand on matters related to J&K, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. Any attempt of interference and meddling in India’s internal affairs by OIC and its secretary general is completely unacceptable,” Bagchi said at a press conference.

Slamming the 57-member grouping of Muslim-majority countries, Arindam said OIC has “already lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach to issues.”

A five-member delegation of the OIC, led by Secretary General Taha, was invited to visit PoK by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. A statement from Pakistan’s foreign office had read, “They will discuss issues on the agenda of OIC, including the J&K dispute, Islamophobia and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.”  During their visit, the delegation visited the Line of Control between Pakistan and India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...

The OIC describes itself as “the collective voice of the Muslim world”, and its stated objective is “to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world”.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 10:51:32 am
Next Story

Lisa Kudrow says she suffered from body image, weight issues while working on ‘Friends’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close