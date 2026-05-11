MEA makes a new push for database on students abroad

The ministry is now planning to overhaul the portal or launch a new website for Indians going abroad for jobs and education.

In an effort to build a comprehensive database of Indian students abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has initiated awareness campaigns, asking students to register with the respective embassies and high commissions.

The move comes in the wake of the recent Russia-Ukraine and US-Iran conflicts, when a large number of Indian students reached out to the missions and had to be evacuated to safety.

While over a million Indians are estimated to be studying abroad, the government has no specific database, mostly depending on foreign countries which release their student visa numbers at the end of each year and Indian missions which collate data to arrive at its estimates.