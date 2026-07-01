MEA eyes open schooling body’s Rs 247 crore space at Delhi’s World Trade Center

Despite spending Rs 247 crore in 2021 and having received possession in 2024, the NIOS had not moved into the premium office space at the World Trade Center. (File Photo)

A Rs 247 crore office property owned by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) that has been lying vacant in Delhi for two years may soon find a tenant, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) showing interest in leasing at least one of the two floors at NBCC’s World Trade Center in Nauroji Nagar.

The NIOS had purchased the office space in 2021, planning to relocate its headquarters from Noida, and took possession in March 2024. However, the autonomous education body has yet to move its operations and has been scouting for tenants.

According to sources, the MEA has written to Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, which is the nodal department for the NIOS under the Ministry of Education, to take one of the floors on rent.