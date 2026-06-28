Pilgrims stranded in Nepal, MEA issues Mansarovar Yatra advisory

he MEA urged pilgrims not to commence the yatra in anticipation of obtaining the required permits later, warning that doing so could lead to delays and significant inconvenience during the journey. (file)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Indian citizens not to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra until they have obtained all the required travel documents for the entire journey. The advisory comes after it received requests for assistance from Indian pilgrims stranded in Nepal.

In an advisory, the Ministry said several Indian nationals travelling through private tour operators had reached Nepal without obtaining the mandatory Chinese visa and entry permit required to enter the Tibet Autonomous Region. As a result, they were unable to proceed with the pilgrimage and sought assistance from the Indian government.

The MEA urged pilgrims not to commence the yatra in anticipation of obtaining the required permits later, warning that doing so could lead to delays and significant inconvenience during the journey. It also advised devotees to verify that their tour operator is duly registered and authorised before booking the pilgrimage.