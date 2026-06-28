Pilgrims stranded in Nepal, MEA issues Mansarovar Yatra advisory

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Indian citizens not to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra until they have obtained all the required travel documents for the entire journey. The advisory comes after it received requests for assistance from Indian pilgrims stranded in Nepal.
In an advisory, the Ministry said several Indian nationals travelling through private tour operators had reached Nepal without obtaining the mandatory Chinese visa and entry permit required to enter the Tibet Autonomous Region. As a result, they were unable to proceed with the pilgrimage and sought assistance from the Indian government.
The MEA urged pilgrims not to commence the yatra in anticipation of obtaining the required permits later, warning that doing so could lead to delays and significant inconvenience during the journey. It also advised devotees to verify that their tour operator is duly registered and authorised before booking the pilgrimage.
The MEA traditionally organises the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through two official routes — the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim. Pilgrims travelling on these routes are selected through an application process, while the Indian and Chinese authorities coordinate the logistics and necessary clearances.
Apart from the official routes, many devotees opt for private operators offering the pilgrimage via Nepal. According to the Indian Express, this route has been accessible since China reopened its border with Nepal, but it requires pilgrims to obtain the necessary Chinese visas and permits before entering Tibet. The MEA’s latest advisory underscores that travellers should ensure that all such documents are in place before beginning the pilgrimage to avoid being stranded.