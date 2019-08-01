MEA Jaishankar on two-day Thailand visit for meetings of regional forums

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be travelling to Thailand on a two-day visit starting Thursday to attend key ministerial meetings of regional forums such as the ASEAN and East Asia Summit.

Jaishankar will be in Bangkok from August 1-2 where he will attend the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (EAS FMM), 26th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Ministerial Meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

British High Commissioner Dominic Asquith told journalists here that British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Jaishankar will also meet in Bangkok on Thursday. This will be the first high-level interaction between the UK and India after Boris Johnson became the British Prime Minister.

The ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, to be co-chaired by Jaishankar and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai on Thursday, will review the progress in the implementation of the key decisions of the leaders of ASEAN member states and India arrived at during the 25th anniversary ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit held in New Delhi in January last year.

The meeting will review the progress of the decisions reached at the Informal ASEAN-India Breakfast Summit held in Singapore on November 15 last year as also the progress in the implementation of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2016-2020), the MEA said.

The participants at the meeting will also exchange views on important regional and international issues and on ways and means to further strengthen the ASEAN-India strategic partnership, it said.

Jaishankar will co-chair the 10th MGC Ministerial Meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Vietnam, Prak Sokhonn, on Thursday afternoon.

The meeting will review the practical cooperation under the MGC framework, adopt the MGC Plan of Action (2019-2022), and also discuss the various commemorative activities planned next year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the MGC, which is the oldest sub-regional cooperation framework set up by the Mekong countries — Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam — with any external partner.

The 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, to be held on August 2, will discuss the preparations for the East Asia Summit (EAS), scheduled to be held in Bangkok on November 4.