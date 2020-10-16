MEA: India to soon deliver Myanmar’s first submarine

Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said cooperation in the maritime domain is a part of India’s diverse and enhanced engagement with Myanmar. (File/Representational)

India will soon deliver a kilo-class submarine to the Myanmar Navy, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday. This will be the neighbouring country’s first submarine.

The step is in line with India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative and its commitment to building capacities in the neighbourhood, the ministry said.

Addressing a press conference here, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said cooperation in the maritime domain is a part of India’s diverse and enhanced engagement with Myanmar.

“In this context, India will be delivering a kilo-class submarine, INS Sindhuvir, to the Myanmar Navy. We understand that this will be the first submarine of the Myanmar Navy. This is in accordance with our vision of SAGAR, and also in line with our commitment to build capacities and self reliance in all our neighbouring countries,” he said.

