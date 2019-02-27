Lost MIG 21, pilot ‘missing in action’, says govt after Pak claims pilot in custody

India lost one MIG 21 jet and one pilot is “missing in action”, the government said Wednesday after Pakistan said it had shot down an IAF plane and claimed to have a pilot in its custody. The Pakistan Army had released a video in which the pilot is seen identifying himself as Wing Commander Abhinandan. Raveesh Kumar, the MEA spokesperson, said the government is ascertaining Pakistan’s claims.

Advertising

Sources have told The Indian Express Pakistan has not yet informed India about the missing Indian pilot through official channels. LIVE updates

The Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan had used its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side Wednesday morning in response to India’s counter-terror operations against Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in a pre-dawn IAF strike in Balakot Tuesday. Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully, the MEA said, adding that one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by IAF. “The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly. In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force,” he said.

Pakistan had earlier claimed “strikes across LoC from within Pakistani airspace” at a “non-military target” to “demonstrate our right for self-defence”.

“The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on Pakistan side. In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts,” the MEA said.

News agency PTI quoted officials saying that the Pakistani jets were pushed back by Indian aircraft on air patrol. According to the report, Pakistan jets violated Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district and in Poonch. Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

Advertising

In a statement released by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Islamabad said: “This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence. Pakistan has, therefore, taken strikes at a non-military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage. Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self-defence. We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm. That is why we undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight,” Dawn reported.