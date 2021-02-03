MEA reacts to Rihanna, Greta tweets: ‘Sensationalist comments neither accurate nor responsible

Farmers attempt to break police barricade as march towards Delhi near Nangloi on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Slamming foreign individuals and entities for comments on the ongoing farmer protests, the Ministry of External Affairs Wednesday said it is “unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them.”

In a detailed statement, the MEA said that the Parliament of India only after a “full debate and discussion” had passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector.

Defending the three contentious farm laws, the MEA said the reforms intend to give expanded market access and provide greater flexibility to farmers. “They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming,” the MEA statement read.

Asserting that only a very small section of farmers have some reservations regarding the reforms, it said, the Government of India has “initiated a series of talks with their representatives respecting the sentiments of the protestors.”

It added that Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations, and eleven rounds of talks have already been held.

“The Government has even offered to keep the laws on hold, an offer iterated by no less than the Prime Minister of India,” the MEA statement further said.

The MEA response came after international pop singer Rihana and enviornmental activits Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg extended support to the farmers protest. Soon after Rihanna tweeted about the protest in India, several other prominent international celebrities and activists have also extended their support to the farmer-led movement against the Centre’s contentious new farm laws. “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”, Rihanna tweeted on Tuesday, along with the hashtag ‘#FarmersProtest’.