Centre fact-checks Xi, South Africa president falling ill after BRICS claim

In a post shared on X, MEA factcheck said that claims being made on Cyril Ramaphosa and Chinese President Xi Jinping are fake and misleading.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Sep 17, 2026 02:38 PM IST
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and President of China Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit Session on ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth’ at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Sunday. (@PresidencyZA X/ANI Photo) President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and President of China Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit Session on ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth’ at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Sunday. (@PresidencyZA X/ANI Photo)
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has dismissed claims that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chinese President Xi Jinping fell ill after attending the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, amid rumours circulating on social media.

In a post shared on X, MEA factcheck said that claims being made on Ramaphosa and Chinese President Xi Jinping are fake and misleading.

However, South Africa said that due to ill health, President Ramaphosa, 73, has been advised to rest and recover post attending the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in India. Ramaphosa is off public engagements and will be represented by respective Ministers.

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