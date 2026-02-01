MEA dismisses Epstein email with PM reference as ‘trashy rumination’

The document in question is a purported email on July 9, 2017, which Epstein wrote to someone called ‘Jabor Y’ making certain claims about the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday rejected any suggestion of impropriety after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name surfaced in a reference contained in newly-released US Justice Department files linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel,” the MEA’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister’s official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy rumination by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt.”

The MEA’s response came after Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday said Epstein had mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a document and sought a clarification from the government.

Live Blog
