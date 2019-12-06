Six Indians died in Sudan factory blast, confirms MEA

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (File) MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (File)

The Ministry of External Affairs Friday confirmed death of six Indian people in the Sudan factory blast, reported ANI. The MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the ministry is in contact with the kin of the Indians who lost their lives in Sudan.

The Indian Embassy in Sudan’s capital Khartoum had earlier pegged the death toll at 18.

“We are in contact with the families of 6 Indians who have lost their lives in Sudan. Our efforts will also be focused on how to repatriate bodies of those who have lost their lives,” he said.

Kumar further added that eight Indians were admitted to the hospital and 11 people were unidentified.

At least 58 Indian nationals were working at the ceramic factory when the incident took place on Thursday.

Smoke rises following a ceramics factory explosion in Khartoum, Sudan December 3, 2019 in this still image obtained from social media video. (Reuters) Smoke rises following a ceramics factory explosion in Khartoum, Sudan December 3, 2019 in this still image obtained from social media video. (Reuters)

Thirty-three Indians who survived were accommodated at the Saloomi Ceramics Factory residence.

