India on Tuesday expressed concern over an attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz the previous day, which left one Indian crew member missing, two injured, and prompted the safe evacuation of 21 other Indian nationals ashore at Khasab.
The Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday said, “We condemn the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT TARA GAS in the Strait of Hormuz on 16 November 2026. Of the 24 Indian nationals on board, 21 have been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab, two injured Indian crew members have been admitted to hospital, while one Indian national remains missing.”
The MEA said that Indian diplomatic missions are actively engaged in relief operations, stating “our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations in coordination with the Omani authorities”.
Expressing gratitude to regional authorities, the MEA added: “We appreciate the timely assistance and support extended by the Government of Oman in the rescue efforts.”
“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and pose a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers,”it said.
“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” it said.
In a post on X, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday that authorities were continuously monitoring the situation and were in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the safety and well-being of the seafarers.
“IMPORTANT UPDATE on Nov 16, Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz. All 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries,” the minister said.