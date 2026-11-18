India on Tuesday expressed concern over an attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz the previous day, which left one Indian crew member missing, two injured, and prompted the safe evacuation of 21 other Indian nationals ashore at Khasab.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday said, “We condemn the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT TARA GAS in the Strait of Hormuz on 16 November 2026. Of the 24 Indian nationals on board, 21 have been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab, two injured Indian crew members have been admitted to hospital, while one Indian national remains missing.”