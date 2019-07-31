MEA shoots off letter to Pak High Commission over ‘killing of innocent civilians’ along LoC

A day after an infant died in Pakistani mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shahpur area, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shot off a letter to the Pakistan High Commission, condemning deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, ANI reported. The MEA also said the act was against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“The government of India deplores and condemns in the strongest terms such deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces. This is against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct,” the MEA said in its letter.

The MEA also asked Pakistan authorities to investigate such “heinous acts of killing innocent civilians” and “instruct its forces to desist from such acts immediately”, ANI reported.

A Pakistani shell landed near the infant’s house on Sunday, injuring him and his mother. The child succumbed to his injuries later at a hospital in Poonch district.

This is the third time this year that there have been casualties in Pakistani firing, the Shahpur sarpanch said. Half a dozen people were injured in the area, where there are 1,600 houses, he added.

On the other hand, Director General (South Asia and SAARC) and Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian forces along the LoC,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The ministry spokesman also said that Indian forces along the LoC were “continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons”. The Foreign Office said ceasefire violations by India were a threat to regional peace and security and might lead to a strategic miscalculation.

“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violation,” the Foreign Ministry said.

(With PTI inputs)