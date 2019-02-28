MEA briefing to parliamentary panel on Pakistan situation tomorrow: Shashi Tharoor

A day after Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was held captive by Pakistan after an air combat Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs will Friday brief the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs regarding the current situation vis-a-vis Pakistan at its meeting Friday, tweeted Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is also the chairperson of the standing committee on External affairs.

A Union Cabinet meeting will also be held today at 7 at Lok Kalyan Marg regarding the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

India Wednesday demanded the immediate release of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan and “made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel”.

“India strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. India expects his immediate and safe return,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Pakistani fighter jets had responded to India’s counter-terrorism operations against Jaish-e-Mohammad but its attempts were foiled successfully, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said. “In the aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison by the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by our forces as falling in the Pakistan side,” he said during a joint press conference with Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor.