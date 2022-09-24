scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

MEA issues advisory over fake IT job racket targeting skilled youth

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi issued the statement. (File)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday issued an advisory cautioning Indian citizens against fake job rackets offering “lucrative jobs” in Thailand by dubious IT firms.

MEA, in the statement, said: “Instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of ‘Digital Sales and Marketing Executives’ in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in call-centre scam and crypto-currency fraud have come to our notice recently by our Missions in Bangkok and Myanmar.”

The Ministry also highlighted that the “target groups” for these rackets are “IT skilled youth who are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India based agents”.

In the advisory, the MEA also said that the victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally, mostly into Myanmar, and held captive to work under harsh conditions.

Before travelling on tourist/visit visa for employment purposes, the MEA advised Indian nationals, to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through concerned Missions abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 02:17:50 pm
