The #MeToo tracker by The Indian Express

Graphic by Rajan Sharma Graphic by Rajan Sharma

After Raya Sarkar’s crowdsourced ‘List’ last year, the #MeToo campaign got a fresh lease of life in India this year after actor Tanushree Dutta accused fellow actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her during a film shoot in 2008. Since then multiple women have come forward on different social media platforms to name men who they say have sexually harassed or assaulted them in the past. Some of the allegations have been made by the victims publicly, in other cases they have been made anonymously.

The reactions to the allegations have also been varied. While some men have lost their jobs, some have threatened their accusers with legal proceedings and in at least one case, criminal proceedings. Some men have publicly apologised for past incidents, others have chosen not to acknowledge the accusations made.

The #MeToo tracker aims to provide details of the status of each case that The Indian Express has reported on. Each person’s status will be updated based on the latest news developments as reported by this newspaper. The tracker only features the names of those The Indian Express has reported on.

Take a look at the tracker.

