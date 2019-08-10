MDMK’s innovative bid to raise money: Pay Rs 100 for selfie with Vaiko

In an innovative bid to raise money for the party, Rajya Sabha MP and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko has appealed to his supporters to pay Rs 100 for clicking a selfie with him.

The MDMK on Thursday announced that those who wish to take a selfie with the popular Tamil leader may pay at least Rs 100. The party has one more appeal for its followers — avoid presenting shawls to Vaiko and contribute a small amount instead when they greet him on stage.

While there is no clarity about the financial status of Vaiko’s party, replacing the shawl with a small financial contribution is expected to help the party meet routine expenditures. Often, dozens of people stand in a queue to welcome Vaiko with a shawl at his public meetings. The new idea is to ask the follower to contribute Rs 200 to 600, average price for a shawl, to the party.