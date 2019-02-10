MDMK chief Vaiko holds protest against PM Modi’s visit

Anxious moments prevailed for a while Sunday when a woman raised pro-Narendra Modi slogans when MDMK chief Vaiko-led a protest demonstration here against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

Advertising

While Vaiko hit out at Modi for contiuously “betraying” the interests of Tamil Nadu, a woman, believed to be a BJP office-bearer, sneaked into the protest venue, raised slogans and posed a question to him.

Vaiko,who was addressing the cadres from an open truck, asked them to maintain calm and police whisked her away even as frenzied party cadres holding black flags tried to gherao her.

The MDMK chief targeted Modi for allegedly betraying Tamil Nadu on lifeline issues, including the Cauvery and for not visiting the State immediately after cyclone Gaja last November.

Advertising

Vaiko had held a smiliar protest demonstration against Modi on January 27 when he visited Madurai to lay the1 foundation stone for the AIIMS hospital.