scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Centre disbands MDMA formed to probe Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

The order to disband the agency was issued in May and the pending investigation has been handed over to a different unit of the CBI, the officials said.

rajiv gandhi, rajiv gandhi assassination news, indian expressRajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber named Dhanu during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudu. (File)

The government has wound up the 24-year-old Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) constituted to probe the wider conspiracy into the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, officials have said.

MDMA was working under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and comprised officers from multiple central security agencies.

The order to disband the agency was issued in May and the pending investigation has been handed over to a different unit of the CBI, the officials said.

The agency was set up in 1998 for two years on the recommendation of MC Jain Commission and was given annual extensions, but it failed to achieve any major breakthrough.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s responsePremium
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s response

The agency, headed by a deputy inspector general of police-ranked officer, had sent 24 Letters Rogatory to countries like Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom and Malaysia seeking information on various aspects of the case, including banking transactions.

Over 20 requests were responded to by these countries and only few were remaining, they said.

Sources said the probe was almost complete and the issue of some pending judicial requests or Letters Rogatory sent by the MDMA will now be handled by the CBI.

Advertisement

The MDMA — initially headed by a joint director-ranked officer before being handed over to the DIG — did not bring on record any startling revelation about the conspiracy which had tentacles in multiple countries, they said.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber named Dhanu during an election rally in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 09:22:15 am
Next Story

Actor Rani Chatterjee hurls new accusations at Sajid Khan, amid Bigg Boss 16 participation controversy

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement