MCD polls: Cleanliness, graft issues in focus

The issues of corruption and cleanliness are expected to prominently figure in the keenly fought civic elections in Delhi, due in April, with political parties planning to bank on youth and women candidates. The BJP, which has been ruling the three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) for 10 years, however, would go to the people highlighting the improvement in works done by the civic bodies in the last couple of years.

The MCD elections, which had so far remained a clash between the BJP and the Congress, assume greater significance this time with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Swaraj India into the fray.

The Congress wants to highlight the “failure” of the BJP-ruled MCDs — East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation — in the past 10 years and the AAP-led state dispensation in the governance of the national capital.

“They (BJP and AAP) have let down Delhi in a big way and whatever responsibilities were entrusted to them, they have failed to deliver. For the first time, one can find such large numbers of potholes on roads, this is unprecedented.

“On sanitation front, a record number of cases of vector-borne diseases were reported in the last two years,” Ajay Maken, the Delhi unit chief of the Congress, told PTI.

Alleging corruption in the MCDs, Maken said Delhi has come to a standstill in terms of the delivery of civic services.

He also pitched for starting a fixed deposit to make the civic bodies financially self-reliant, like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The MCDs do various things in Delhi but the most important thing that everyone remembers and blames them for is cleanliness, said Yogendra Yadav, Swaraj Abhiyan president.

“Delhi has suffered more than once on account of cleanliness, including smog, dust and filth on roads and dirty water. It saw one of the worst phases of air pollution in the month of November (2016) and has been through dengue/chikungunya epidemic. Delhi has seen this dirt piling on the city roads for days no end,” he said, adding, “This is the time to seek accountability.”

Yadav, whose Swaraj India makes electoral debut with the MCD polls, said, “For us, therefore, the principal plank of our Delhi campaign is going to be cleanliness. We don’t want to promise too many things which we can’t deliver because MCD has limited powers in Delhi but one thing that MCD can do is to deliver cleanliness which is what we propose to focus on.”

The AAP, which won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi, will rely on its pet anti-corruption agenda to make a mark in civic body polls.

