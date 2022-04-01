MCC cancels mop-up round for medical PG admissions on SC’s directions

The Medical Counselling Committee, on directions of the Supreme Court, cancelled the PG admissions given during the mop-up round conducted between March 21 and 31. “The earlier allotments/ admissions done in Mop Up Round of PG Counselling which were made during the period of 21st March to 31st March, 2022 will deemed to be ‘CANCELLED,” the MCC said in a notice on Friday.

It stated that the fresh mop-up round will be conducted in ‘due course’. In order to ensure that it is conducted smoothly, the MCC has directed all candidates who took admission during the mop-up round to collect their original certificates back from their allotted colleges as they would need to apply again for the fresh round of counselling.

The notice also stated, “The colleges are directed to return the original certificates of the candidates without hassle and in a time bound manner. The Fees/ pending dues should be refunded to Mop Up Round candidates so that the candidates are not put to any inconvenience.”

For admission to PG medical courses, candidates are selected based on their NEET-PG scores. Of the total 42,000 seats available, 50 percent seats are available in the all-India quota for which students across the states can apply, whereas the other 50 percent seats are allotted to students in their own states. There are two rounds of counselling for the seats and many opt to leave the seats allotted through state quota in the first round, if they get better seats in all India quota in the second round. A third mop up round is conducted for remaining seats.

Admissions to 146 seats during the mop up round of counselling for PG courses were cancelled by the Supreme Court after doctors raised concern that these seats in the All India Quota seats were not available to those who took admissions in the previous rounds of counselling and were later added to the pool during the mop up. This resulted in people with lower merit getting admissions to better seats. As per the court’s directions, now the students who took a seat either in all India quota or the state quota in round two of counselling will also be eligible for the fresh mop up round.

The National Board of Examination, which conducts the NEET PG tests, had dropped the NEET-PG cut off by 15 percentile across categories to fill up over 6,000 seats that remained vacant even after two rounds of counselling.

The resident doctors working in medical college hospitals again fear that there will be a shortage of doctors as the NEET-PG tests for 2022 have been delayed due to the delayed counselling procedures for NEET-PG 2021. “Now, the residents (PG students who work in the hospitals) have joined in the 2021 batch, but the problem remains because the current third year will pass out next month. So, again we will be left with two batches of resident doctors till the next exam is conducted and counselling done,” said a resident doctor from Maulana Azad Medical College.

The resident doctors had gone on a strike in December to protest one-third shortage of manpower due to repeated delays in NEET PG 2021 exam and counselling because of the pandemic and court cases.