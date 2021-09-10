MBSY scheme active, children who lost one or both parents will benefit: Vijay Rupani

Refuting reports in a section of media, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said the state government has not discontinued with the Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojana (MBSY) and added that deaths due to suicide, accident, alcohol addiction etc., were excluded from the scope of the scheme.

The Gujarat government announced MBSY scheme to assist children who have lost one or both their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic. Under the scheme, children who lost both their parents will get Rs 4,000 per month till the age of 21, while those who lost one of their parents will get Rs 2,000 per month till 18 years.

Speaking with media persons on the sidelines of an event in Gandhinagar, Rupani said, “Some news (related to the MBSY scheme) are not true. We have not discontinued this scheme at all.”

Rupani said that after June 30, Covid cases were negligible in Gujarat and deaths due the virus have almost stopped. Hence, the state government decided to consider the period between March 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 as the period to implement the scheme, he said adding the benefits will be given to children of any parent(s) who died of serious illness during this period.

“In the applications, we have sought the cause of death and we have not kept Covid as a specific reason. Death due to any serious illness (during that period) will be eligible for benefits. However, there are some applications that we received where the causes of death are suicide, accident, alcohol addiction, etc., which do not have any connection with corona. With this clarification, Social Justice and Empowerment Department has issued a General Resolution. So, there should not be any misunderstanding,” Rupani said.

An official release from the state government Thursday said that with negligible rate of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat and reduction in Covid deaths, it had set June 30, 2021 as the cut off date for availing of benefits under MBSY and August 31, 2021 as the last date for submission of application.

As per the release, so far, around 1,000 who lost both their parents and 4,000 who lost either of their parents during the pandemic have been provided monetary benefits under the scheme.

Around 8,000 more eligible children will get the same through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) on September 17 on the occasion of birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the release added.

Quoting Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Ishvar Parmar, the release said, “With gradual reduction in cases of corona since June 15 and because of negligible cases of corona by June 30, the state government had kept June 30, 2021 as the cut off date for getting benefits under MBSY. And to take benefits under the scheme, arrangements were made to submit application forms by August 31.”

“Among applications received, around 8,000 eligible children whose parent(s) died owing to corona or due to some serious illness during corona will be paid the financial assistance through DBT by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot on September 17, birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And the monthly assistance will be paid regularly till the child attains the age of 18,” Parmar stated in the release.