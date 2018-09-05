Thousands of farmers from across India protest in national capital against ‘anti-farmer’ policies

Farmers and workers on the way from Ramlila Ground to Parliament Street to take part in Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Farmers and workers on the way from Ramlila Ground to Parliament Street to take part in Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Seeking implementation of remunerative prices for farm produce, loan waiver and a minimum wage of Rs 18,000 a month, a sea of protesting farmers, workers and agricultural labourers from across the country swamped Parliament Street in the national capital on Wednesday.

The ‘Mazdoor Kishan Sangharsh Rally’ – organised jointly by the Left-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and All-India Agricultural Workers’ Union (AIAWU) — marched from the Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street.

Wearing red caps and waving red flags, the agitating farmers and workers raised slogans against the policies of the BJP-led central government and criticised what they said was the party’s “communal and divisive agenda”.

Sumesh Naranikkal, a construction worker in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, said the Modi government is “anti-poor” and “anti-farmer”.

“The main question remains as to whether the elected government stands with the common people or with the corporates. Farmers are the lifeline of the country, but our government is working in favour of the corporates. It waives off the loans of big corporates, but leaves no stone unturned in coercing the farmers for the recovery of loans,” said Naranikkal.

Naranikkal, who says he was involved in rescue efforts in Kerala, also lashed out at the central government for giving “insufficient” funds to the state. “Right now, my state is reeling from the aftermath of the unprecedented floods. But, the central government has given a very small amount for the flood relief,” he said.

Rajan, another Kozhikode-based farmer, said that the protest was against the government’s anti-farmer policies. “We, the farmers, will not stop until we bring down this government,” he said.

“In the last four years, the Modi govt has neglected the interests of farmers and instead worked in favour of industrialists. We, the farmers, will not stop without bringing down this govt,” Rajan, a Kozhikode based farmer tells @IndianExpress #KisanMazdoorFightBack pic.twitter.com/FlYw2vfWJQ — Sajin Saju (@ConnectSajin) September 5, 2018

The charter of demands also includes curbing price rise, stopping anti-labour amendments to law, comprehensive legislation to address concerns of agricultural workers, implementation of MNREGA in all rural areas and extending it to urban areas, ensuring food security, health and and education for all, universal social security, redistributive land reforms and stopping forcible land acquisition.

The agitating farmers and workers raised slogans against the policies of the BJP-led central government. (Express Photo by Sajin Saju) The agitating farmers and workers raised slogans against the policies of the BJP-led central government. (Express Photo by Sajin Saju)

The march also witnessed the involvement of many who participated in the Kisan Long March in Maharashtra in March. Sudam Atmaram Thalware, a Nashik-based farmer, said the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government in Maharashtra has not fulfilled all the promises made after the Long March. He said they have come all way from Nashik, demanding the transfer of forest land, which he said they have been tilling it for years.

Congratulating the farmers and workers on their march, T Narendra Rao, the general secretary of Water Transport Federation of India, said the massive gathering reflected the “failure of the Modi govt”.

Tapan Sen, General Secretary of CITU, announced that workers will join the Kisan Long March in November, and urged the gathered farmers to “keep the fire burning”.

“On one hand, the Modi government says it will double farmers’ income by 2022. On the other hand, it is seizing the lands of farmers. Workers and farmers coming together has enthused the other sections of the society. This struggle should not end here. It should proceed further,” Sen said.

