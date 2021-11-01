Mazagon Dock delivers 1st destroyer, vessel may be commissioned in Nov

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has delivered the first ship of the Project 15B Class Destroyer Visakhapatnam to the Indian Navy on October 28. She is likely to be commissioned in November and the Navy has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this function.

The vessel is constructed using indigenous steel and is among the largest destroyers constructed in India with an overall length of 164 meters and a displacement of over 7,500 tonnes. The ship is a potent platform capable of undertaking a variety of tasks and missions, spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare. It is armed with supersonic surface-to-surface Brahmos missiles and Barak-8 long range surface-to-air Missiles. The destroyer is fitted with indigenously developed anti-submarine weapons and sensors for undersea warfare capability, prominently the hull-mounted sonar Humsa NG, heavyweight torpedo tube Launchers and rocket launchers.

Significantly, more versatile than the previous destroyers and frigates in the Naval inventory, the ship’s all-round capability against enemy submarines, surface warships, anti-ship missiles and fighter aircraft will enable it to operate without a bevvy of supporting vessels and also to function as the flagship of a Naval task force. The ship can accommodate a crew of 312 persons has an endurance of 400 nautical miles.