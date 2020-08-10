Mayawati: ‘Will build grander Parshuram statue than the one SP promised’

Mayawati. (File) Mayawati. (File)

In her attempt to outdo the Samajwadi Party (SP) and woo the Brahmin community, BSP chief Mayawati said Sunday if voted to power, her party would build hospitals and other infrastructure named after Lord Parshuram and a statue of his grander than the one promised by the SP.

“When the BSP comes to power, modern hospitals and community centres will be constructed especially in the name of Parshuram — considered the symbol and pride of the Brahmin community— as well as an icon of other religions and castes,” Mayawati said in a statement.

Claiming that the Brahmins had reposed their trust in BSP, she said, “Our government, keeping aspirations of the Brahmin community in mind, will construct a statue of Parshuram grander than the one promised by the SP.”

She also said if people from the Kshatriya and Vaishya community expressed their desire, their sentiments would also be kept in mind and fulfilled.

A few days ago, the SP had announced that it would build a 108-foot statue of Parshuram, and since then, both the parties have been attacking each other for neglecting Brahmin icons and leaders. With a four-cornered contest on the anvil in the polls, all major parties are jockeying to bag the lion’s share of Brahmin votes.

Opposition parties, including Congress, have derided the BJP government for allegedly targeting Brahmins in the wake of the “encounter” of gangster Vikas Dubey, a Brahmin. Citing the case of Dubey, Mayawati went on to accuse the state government of doublespeak.”

Responding to her, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “Some of our leaders, under the banner of Bhagwan Parshuram Chetna Peeth, expressed their desire to build a statue of Parshuram, and the party approves it as it is a matter of faith, not a competition.”

