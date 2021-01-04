Mayawati welcomes Covaxin, urges govt to give it free to poor

BSP president Mayawati on Sunday congratulated the scientists associated with developing the indigenous coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, and urged the Centre to give it free to the poor.

“Much welcome of the indigenously developed vaccine against the highly dangerous coronavirus pandemic and congratulations to our scientists. Also, a special request to the Central government that if along with all the health workers, the extremely poor also get the vaccine for free, it would be appropriate,” she tweeted.

The statement came a day after SP president Akhilesh Yadav said he would not take the vaccine shot, labelling it as “BJP vaccine”.

Welcoming the approval to Covishield and Covaxin, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief and Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav tweeted, “Undoubtedly, this is a moment of pride for every Indian … Salute to the talent and productivity of our scientists.”