Mayawati warns cadre against ‘selfish’ Bhim Army chief

As Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad hit the national headlines with his protest at Delhi’s Jama Masjid against the new citizenship law and proposed NRC, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday hit out against the Dalit youth leader and cautioned her party cadre and supporters to be “vigilant of all such selfish elements”.

In a series of tweets, the former UP chief minister accused the Bhim Army chief of “conspiring” with the Opposition parties and affecting her party’s votes by getting “forcibly arrested ahead of elections in BSP stronghold states”.

“There is a general perception among Dalits that Chandrashekhar of the Bhim Army, as part of the conspiracy with Opposition parties, stages protests on the issues influencing party (BSP) votes and forcibly get arrested ahead of elections in the BSP stronghold states. For instance, he is a resident of UP but he took part in the protests against CAA/NRC at Jama Masjid in Delhi because Assembly elections are going to be held there soon,” she tweeted.

“Therefore, there is an appeal to our party people to remain always vigilant of all such selfish elements, organisations and parties. However, the party never accept such elements, no matter how much efforts they make,” she added.

Azad, who has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after he was taken into custody at Jama Masjid, had recently announced to contest in 22 states.

Later in the day, the BSP also released a statement and alleged that Azad gets arrested to get publicity to damage the BSP. The party also attacked other organisations, including BAMCEF, for “misguiding the people of Dalit community”.

The BSP chief’s comment comes four days after a party’s parliamentary delegation had met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling it “unlawful, unconstitutional and against Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution”. The party had also opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the both Houses of Parliament.

