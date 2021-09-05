scorecardresearch
Survey on BJP win misleading: Mayawati

"The whole country has been suffering Yesterday, a TV channel was showing a pre-poll survey where BJP got more than 40 per cent of the vote share, higher than last time. This seems to be mischievous and misleading,” the BSP chief said.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
September 5, 2021 2:08:50 am
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati Saturday said a pre-poll survey by a news channel was done to mislead the people of Uttar Pradesh.

“It is well known that with the Covid pandemic, the economy has been in bad shape like in 1991. The whole country has been suffering Yesterday, a TV channel was showing a pre-poll survey where BJP got more than 40 per cent of the vote share, higher than last time. This seems to be mischievous and misleading,” the BSP chief said.

