Mayawati slams Rahul Gandhi for minimum income promise

BSP CHIEF Mayawati on Tuesday called Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s promise of minimum income guarantee if his party comes to power unreal and suspicious.

Advertising

“The country is surprised and suspicious with the Congress party announcement…that if this is a cruel joke similar to that of ‘garibi hatao’ slogan by previous government and present government’s ‘acche din’ by bringing back black money and providing Rs 15-20 lakh to every poor (person),” read a statement issued by her office.

It further said, “Before making any such promise to the country, Congress president should have properly implemented those policies of people welfare in Congress-ruled states, mainly Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. This is so that people can trust that these (policies) can be successfully implemented…and the announcements are not just cheating…when it comes to trust, both BJP and Congress have such a record that people cannot easily trust them…”

“What was the record of the previous Congress governments in this regard? What was the result of the much talked slogan of ‘garibi hatao’ by the Indira Gandhi government…people already have that example in front of them. All promises by BJP and Congress related to end the suffering of farmers and free them from the compulsion to commit suicide, have just proved to be mere cheating. Both Congress and BJP should not make any promise to the crores of poor, labourers, farmers and unemployed which they cannot fulfil,” it said.

Advertising

The former chief minister also appealed to the people that they should trust a party that “talks less and does more” and has a great record of government functioning, as compared to BJP and Congress.