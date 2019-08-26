Mayawati slams Congress over Srinagar visit, says ‘only gives BJP a chance to do politics’

Days after a 12-member Opposition delegation was sent back from Srinagar airport, BSP chief Mayawati slammed the leaders for the visit, saying it only gave BJP “a chance to do politics.”

She said that it will take time for things to normalise in Kashmir and that the delegation of Opposition leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi should have put more thought to it before leaving for Srinagar.

In a series of tweets, the BSP supremo also defended her party’s stance of backing the Central government on the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“As it is known that Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was always in favour of uniting the nation and that is why he was never in favour of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. For this special reason, BSP MP in Rajya Sabha supported the abrogation of Article 370,” she tweeted.

“However after 69 years of Indian constitution and abrogation of Article 370, it will take some time for things to get normal. It will be better if we wait, this has also been acknowledged by the Court. In such a situation the delegation of Congress leaders going to Kashmir is like giving BJP central government and the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir a chance to do politics over the issue. It would have been right if these things were thought before going there,” she added.

Rahul Gandhi and the opposition leaders were sent back from Srinagar airport on Saturday. The leaders slammed the government for denying them entry, with a CPM politburo statement calling it “daylight robbery of rights” guaranteed by the Constitution.

In a video put out by the Congress, Rahul can be seen negotiating with officials to allow the delegation to leave the airport to assess the situation in the valley. ” The Governor has said that I am invited. Toh ab main aaya hoon. Phir aap keh rahein hai ki main nahi aa sakte hain (So I have now come here and you are telling that I cannot come.) And the government is saying that everything is okay here, everything is normal. If everything is normal, why are we not allowed out?” he can be seen telling in the video.

When asked at a media briefing why the delegation was not allowed to enter to Srinagar city, state government spokesperson Rohit Kansal read out Friday’s tweet by the J&K Department of Information and Public Relations: “… Attempts should not be made by senior political leaders to disturb the gradual restoration of normal life. Political leaders are requested to cooperate and not visit Srinagar…”