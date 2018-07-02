Mayawati slams Centre over GST, Swiss bank accounts

BSP supremo Mayawati (File Photo) BSP supremo Mayawati (File Photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati Sunday alleged that the Narendra Modi-led central government worked only for the welfare of the rich, and asked if his party would take credit for the increase in Indian Swiss bank accounts.

After declining for three successive years, money parked by Indians in Swiss Banks rose 50 per cent to CHF (Swiss Franc) 1.02 billion (Rs 7,000 crore) in 2017 over the previous year.

She further asked what happened to the central government’s intention and their policies and “big promises” in the matter and how this increase in Swiss bank accounts happened.

In a statement released by her on the day BJP observed one year of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Mayawati said “anti-people policies” of the BJP, their coalition partners were leaving them.

“All the capitalists and rich people from the world take pride in keeping their money in Switzerland banks… there is a 50 per cent increases in the money of BJP’s favourite capitalists. Would BJP and company and Prime Minister Narendra Modi like to take the credit for this? Though the basic question is why the money earn in Indian deposited in foreign banks,” Mayawati stated. “The question is how did this (increase in deposits) happen? What happened to the government’s intention, their policies and big promises? Is this why the central and state BJP government are giving blind encouragement to the private sector where the Dalits and backward are ignored and humiliated.”

The BJP should tell people why there is a continuous decrease in the value of the Indian Rupees, she added.

On the constant criticism against opposition unity, she said, “It is obvious that the BJP gets a stomach ache with the opposition coming together. The people of this country understand this. However the BJP need to see that because of their anti-people policies, their coalition parties are also cursing them and even leaving them.”

