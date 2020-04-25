Mayawati seeks probe into Haryana woman IAS officer’s complaints

Mayawati has urged the Haryana and central government to probe her complaints and take strict action against the guilty. Mayawati has urged the Haryana and central government to probe her complaints and take strict action against the guilty.

Two days after a woman IAS officer announced her resignation, BSP chief Mayawati Saturday demanded high level probe into the “complaints of the officer’s victimization”.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the IAS officer had stated that she was going to resign from the prestigious civil services. In the latest post, she did not explain the reasons behind the move but in the past she had lodged police complaints related to different matters. In one of the complaints in 2018, she had accused an additional chief secretary level IAS officer for harassing her.

The IAS officer is currently posted as additional director of Haryana social justice and empowerment department apart from the additional charge of director of archives department.

In her two tweets on Saturday, Mayawati has urged the Haryana and central government to probe her complaints and take strict action against the guilty.

“A native resident of Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana cadre’s 2014 (batch) IAS officer’s statement for her resignation in protest of her victimization… and threat to her and her sister is very serious matter. The government should take its cognizance immediately,” said Mayawati in a tweet.

The officer is currently residing at a guest house in Chandigarh. She did not respond to the phone call and a text message on her mobile

“…I have decided to resign from the post of IAS. I along with my sister can’t move from Chandigarh on account of curfew currently. The roads up to Ghaziabad from Chandigarh are closed. After lifting of the lockdown and curfew, I will submit my resignation in my office and after taking permission from the government as per rules, I along with my sister will come to our native city Ghaziabad,” she has posted in her Facebook message.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd