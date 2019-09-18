Mayawati says Congress untrustworthy, anti-SC, OBC

A day after six BSP legislators approached Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, seeking to merge with the ruling Congress in the state, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday called the Congress a “untrustworthy” party that always looks to hurt those who support it rather than taking on its “main rival”.

Mayawati said despite BSP’s unconditional support to the Congress in this year’s Lok Sabha elections, the grand old party has betrayed its trust.

In multiple tweets in Hindi, the BSP chief stated, “By breaking MLAs from the BSP, the Congress government in Rajasthan has once again proven that it is a non-trustworthy party. This is a betrayal of the BSP movement, done at a time when the BSP was giving unconditional support to the Congress government (in Rajasthan) from outside.”

Indirectly accusing the Congress of shying away from taking on the BJP directly, she tweeted, “Instead of fighting against its bitter rival party/organisations, the Congress party always looks to hurt those which support it. The Congress is, thus, a party that is against SCs, STs, OBCs and has never been sincere and honest about the right to reservation of these classes.”

The BSP chief also accused the Congress of always being opposed to B R Ambedkar and his humanitarian ideology. “For this reason,” she stated, “Ambedkar had to resign as the first Law minister of the country. The Congress neither let him get elected to the Lok Sabha nor conferred on him the Bharat Ratna. Very sad and shameful.”

The move by the BSP MLAs in Rajasthan is a major setback for Mayawati and her politics outside Uttar Pradesh. In January this year, riding on the strength of BSP’s six MLAs in Rajasthan and two in Madhya Pradesh, she had warned that the party will have to “review” its decision of lending outside support to the Congress governments in both states unless cases registered against “innocent” people in connection with the Bharat Bandh on April 2, 2018 are withdrawn.

The Bharat Bandh was observed last year to demand restoration of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and reservation in promotions.

After Mayawati’s warning, the Kamal Nath government in MP had announced that cases lodged against political opponents by its BJP predecessor will be withdrawn.