Will even vote for BJP to defeat SP candidate: Mayawati on UP MLC polls

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav greets Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in Lucknow in 2019. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Days ahead of MLC polls in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said that her party will vote for BJP or any party’s candidate to defeat Samajwadi Party. “Any party candidate, who’ll be dominant over SP’s 2nd candidate, will get all BSP MLAs’ vote for sure,” she said. She also said that BSP should not have formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. BSP and SP had joined hands after a gap of over two decades to contest against the BJP.

“I want to disclose that when we decided to contest polls with Samajwadi Party for Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, we worked very hard for it but from day-1 of our coalition, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav kept telling S C Mishra that since BSP-SP had joined hands, I should take back my June 1995 case. When we saw Samajwadi Party’s behaviour towards us after the Lok Sabha election results, we realised that we have committed a big mistake by taking back our 2nd June 1995 case against them and we shouldn’t have joined hands with them. We should’ve thought a bit deeply,” she said, news agency ANI reported. The BSP had won 10 of 38 seats it contested, while SP recorded a victory on 5 out of 37 seats.

#WATCH BSP Chief Mayawati says that her party will vote for BJP or any party’s candidate in future UP MLC elections, to defeat Samajwadi Party’s second candidate. “Any party candidate, who’ll be dominant over SP’s 2nd candidate, will get all BSP MLAs’ vote for sure,” she said. pic.twitter.com/ki4W6ZAwgE — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

In 2019, as a “goodwill gesture” on the request of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the BSP moved an application in the Supreme Court to withdraw the “infamous” state guest house case of 1995 against Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party had said. The incident had sown seeds of two-decade-long rivalry between the two regional parties. The incident took place on June 2, 1995, when Mayawati had withdrawn support from the Mulayam Singh Yadav government, reducing it to a minority. MLAs and workers of the SP surrounded the guest house and went on the rampage, forcing Mayawati to lock herself in a room while they detained several of her MLAs, claiming they had defected to the SP. In June 2019, Mayawati announced a break-up with its Lok Sabha poll ally.

Her remarks come a day after four of the 10 MLAs who had proposed the name of the party’s lone candidate in next month’s Rajya Sabha polls withdrew support amid hints that they and two others may switch sides. The four accompanied two other Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs to the Samajwadi Party headquarter here and met party chief Akhilesh Yadav, said an SP MLA who did not want to be named. But the same SP leader maintained that the group of six BSP MLAs from Uttar Pradesh could also be in touch with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

