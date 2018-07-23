Mayawati removes Veer Singh as BSP general secretary

Mayawati and Veer Singh. Mayawati and Veer Singh.

BSP chief Mayawati has removed Rajya Sabha member Veer Singh as the party’s national coordinator and national general secretary. She took the action on Saturday during an emergency meeting of the party leaders from across the country where she also announced the expulsion of Jai Prakash Singh and directed party workers to maintain discipline.

Last week, Mayawati removed Jai Prakash as BSP national vice-president and national coordinator. The BSP said in a statement that Jai Prakash faced action because of his remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A senior party leader said Veer Singh faced action because he was present at the party meeting in Lucknow where Jai Prakash made the remarks on Rahul, but he did not inform the party chief about this “act of indiscipline”. Veer Singh is presently serving the third term as a Rajya Sabha member.

“Behanji came to know about the Lucknow matter through the media. Similar remarks were made in some other party meetings which were not reported in the media but the party chief came to known of them through other sources. She took cognizance of all these incidents,” said the senior BSP leader.

When contacted, Veer Singh confirmed that he has been removed as the BSP’s general secretary and party national coordinator. He refused to cite any reason behind the action and said the party has always given him respect.

Sources said Veer Singh has been given the charge of party affairs in Telangana and Kerala.

In a meeting in Lucknow on May 26, Mayawati had created the new post of national coordinator in the BSP and had appointed Jai Prakash and Veer Singh on two such posts. Both had been assigned the task to review party work across the country and organise cadre camps and small public meetings to strengthen the BSP’s base in different states.

With the expulsion of Jai Prakash and the removal of Veer Singh from the post, the BSP now has no national coordinator.

Sources said Mayawati has appointed BSP leader from Lakhimpur Ramji Lal Gautam as the party’s national vice-president to replace Jai Prakash.

The BSP chief also made some other changes in the party organisation in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. There has been talk of the Congress and the BSP joining hands for these elections.

Sources said Mayawati has decided that Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddharth will work in Madhya Pradesh along with state party coordinator and BSP general secretary Ram Achal Rajbhar. Likewise, former Rajya Sabha member Munquad Ali will work alongside party leader Dharamveer Ashok in Rajasthan. Three leaders have been asked to work in Chhattisgarh with state party coordinator Lalji Verma, who is the BSP’s leader in Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

