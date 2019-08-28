Mayawati unanimously re-elected as BSP president, vows to never stop or bend

Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati was elected unopposed as the party president for the fourth term on Wednesday following which she vowed never to “stop or bend, let alone break”. Mayawati was re-elected at a special meeting of senior office-bearers of the party’s central executive committee, its state units and representatives selected from across the country.

Following her re-election as BSP president, Mayawati declared that the party would contest the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi.

“The BSP has to fight these elections against both the ruling BJP and the Congress and has to move forward by first becoming a balancing power,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

During the meeting, it was also decided that BSP would field candidates on all 13 assembly seats in the UP bypolls. A list of 12 candidates has already been finalised.

Bypolls were necessitated in UP as sitting MLAs were elected as MPs and one MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel was disqualified following conviction in a murder case.

“BSP has to also show a good result in the assembly by-polls to be held for some seats in Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

On her unanimous re-election, the 63-year-old Dalit leader expressed gratitude to all her party workers and followers and assured them of her continued commitment to take forward the BSP movement.

On the way forward for the party, which won only 10 seats in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Mayawati said the excellent work of previous BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh would be the basis on which the party would seek people’s support in the upcoming elections.

The BSP president was elected party’s national president for the first time on September 18, 2003.

(With PTI inputs)