Mayawati re-elected BSP national president

BSP CHIEF Mayawati was re-elected as the party’s national president at its national executive meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by all state unit presidents and top office-bearers.

Mayawati also announced the list of party candidates for the upcoming Assembly bypolls to be held on 12 seats giving priority to Muslim and Brahmin candidates.

On her unanimous re-election, the 63-year-old Dalit leader expressed gratitude to all her party workers and followers and assured them of her continued commitment to take forward the BSP movement.

She said she would remain ever ready as usual to pursue the humanitarian missions of sants, gurus and great men, born in the Dalit, Adivasi and other backward classes (OBC) from time to time.

Mayawati said the excellent work of the former BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh is an example on the strength of which the BSP can seek people’s support in the upcoming elections in various states.—PTI Inputs