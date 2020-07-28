‘Ulta chor kotwal ko dante’: Mayawati calls out Congress for ‘stealing’ its Rajasthan MLAs

BSP supremo Mayawati (File) BSP supremo Mayawati (File)

Amid the political slugfest in Rajasthan, BSP chief Mayawati Tuesday called out the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, saying they are crying foul over the “stealing of its MLAs” while they themselves took away six BSP legislators last year.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Mayawati said, “Congress is saying that their MLAs are being stolen which is unlawful and is against the public mandate. Their claim is laughable since they themselves did the same when they took away BSP MLAs.”

“Congress is crying foul now when its stolen assets are being stolen. It is akin to the proverb ‘ulta chor kotwal ko daante’ (the pot calling the kettle black),” she added.

Six BSP MLAs had merged the Rajasthan unit of BSP with the Congress in September last year. This had come after the two parties had fought the 2018 state elections and 2019 Lok Sabha election together. In 2009, six BSPs had joined the Congress government in Rajasthan. Incidentally, it was again Gehlot who was the chief minister of the state at that time.

On Sunday, the BSP had issued a whip to the six MLAs to vote against the ruling party in any no-confidence motion, or other proceedings held during the Assembly session.

In a note, the party had said all six BSP MLAs have been informed that since BSP is a recognised National Party, there cannot be any merger under para (4) of the Xth Schedule at the state level unless there is a merger of the entire BSP.

It had also said that the party will intervene in a BJP MLA Madan Dilawar’s plea in the Rajasthan High Court, seeking the MLAs’ disqualification, or will file a separate writ petition. The MLA’s petition, however, was dismissed by the high court on Monday.

At present, without the 19 rebel MLAs including Sachin Pilot, the Congress has 88 MLAs — including the six from BSP and the Speaker. The party is backed by 10 Independents, one RLD MLA, and two BTP legislators.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday took a veiled dig at the BSP, alleging that the whip issued by it to its MLAs in Rajasthan is a clean chit to those who “murdered” democracy and the Constitution.

“Undeclared spokespersons of the BJP have issued a whip in support of the BJP. But, this is not a whip but a clean chit to those who murder democracy and the Constitution,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

