BJP inaugurating projects in UP as Lok Sabha election are near, says BSP chief Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Purvanchal Expressway, and said that had the PM laid the foundation in 2014, he would have been instead inaugurating it today. The comments came moments after the prime minister targetted her alliance with Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav.

“Had they (BJP) done this in 2014 itself, then instead of laying foundation today, he would’ve been inaugurating it,” Mayawati was quoted as saying by ANI.

Lashing out at the BJP, Mayawati further claimed that the state government had started inaugurating projects in Uttar Pradesh now as the 2019 general elections come closer.

Attacking the alliance of Akhilesh and Mayawati, Modi said that people who once could never stand the sight of each other, are together. “Those who didn’t even like looking at each other earlier, are now chanting Modi Modi. These people, out on bail, & the dynast parties now want to create obstacles on your path to development,” Modi said in a speech at Azamgarh.

PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to UP, laid the foundation stone of 340 km-long Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh and later dedicated projects worth Rs 937 crore to Varanasi. The expressway being built at a cost of Rs 23,000 crore, will connect Lucknow to the Purvanchal regions of the state.

Hours before the prime minister laid the foundation stone for the expressway, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav claimed that it was his government’s project which was being relaunched by the BJP. The Purvanchal Expressway was earlier named after Yadav’s party as the “Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway”, to which SP former chief said,”the word Samajwadi has been dropped.”

