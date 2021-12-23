Ayodhya land deal: Mayawati, Priyanka Gandhi want Supreme Court to intervene

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded a high level inquiry into the revelations of an investigative report claiming that elected public representatives and relatives of state government officials bought land parcels in Ayodhya after the November 9, 2019, Supreme Court verdict clearing construction of a Ram temple in the district.

Responding to The Indian Express report, Mayawati said that the Supreme Court should intervene and the Centre should direct the Uttar Pradesh government to cancel these land deals.

The former UP chief minister’s statement came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry into transactions and sought a report within a week.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government into the Ayodhya land “scam” was an eyewash and demanded intervention of the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of the matter and intervene as the Ram temple in Ayodhya is being built following its order.

Targeting the ruling BJP, she alleged that its leaders were committing “loot” and hurting people’s faith.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Hindu walks on the path of truth. Hindutva robs under the guise of religion.”

The investigation by The Indian Express of land records has found that at least 15 buyers of land parcels in Ayodhya included local MLAs, close relatives of bureaucrats who have or are serving in Ayodhya, and local revenue officials whose job was to authenticate land transactions.

Confirming the state government inquiry into the matter, Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), Uttar Pradesh, said, the Chief Minister has sought a report with relevant documents in the next 5-7 days. “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the newspaper report. An inquiry has been ordered on his directive. An officer of the rank of Special Secretary has been asked to conduct the probe,” Singh said.

An official said Radhey Shyam Mishra, Special Secretary, Department of Revenue, has been asked to conduct the probe.