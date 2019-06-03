‘Gathbandhan’ headed for split? Mayawati hints BSP to go it alone in Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls

In remarks that are likely to raise doubts over the future of the SP-BSP-RLD ‘gathbandhan (alliance)’, BSP chief Mayawati reportedly asked her party workers to be prepared to contest on their own in the upcoming bye-elections in 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. She made the remarks at a meeting of the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit in New Delhi, according to news agency PTI.

Mayawati, according to PTI sources, urged BSP workers to improve the party’s organisational structure and not depend on alliance partners to win votes. She reportedly cited poor performance of its alliances in various states during assembly and Lok Sabha elections to drive home the point.

Her remarks are significant as the BSP traditionally does not contest bypolls.

A total of 11 assembly bypolls are due in UP after MLAs who won in the Lok Sabha polls vacated their seats. Nine BJP MLAs and one each from BSP and SP were elected to the lower house.

In the meeting at party headquarters in Delhi today, she reportedly said that the BSP won 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh due to the party’s traditional votebank and the votes of Samajwadi Party could not get transferred to its candidates.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also pressed for the need to increase the involvement of members of other backward classes in the party organisation.

In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 62 of 80 parliamentary seats in UP, nine seats less than 2014. Its Apna Dal ally won two seats. The gathbandhan’s tally was 15, with the BSP winning 10 and the SP 5 seats.