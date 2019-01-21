After calling Maya ‘worse than eunuch’, BJP MLA says sorry

A day after saying that BSP president Mayawati “does not fall in the category of either man or woman”, BJP MLA Sadhana Singh tried to contain the damage on Sunday. As Union minister Ramdas Athawale condemned her remarks and the BSP approached police to file an FIR, Sadhana Singh apologised and claimed she had only intended to “remind the BSP president of the Guest House incident”.

Advertising

BSP leaders, who said the remarks showed Sadhana Singh was “mentally ill”, approached Chandauli’s Baburi Police Station, but no FIR has been registered as yet. Police officials said they would first conduct a preliminary inquiry.

Speaking at a rally in Chandauli on Saturday, BJP Mughalsarai MLA Sadhana Singh said Mayawati had “sold her dignity” for power, and was “worse than a kinnar (eunuch)”. In a statement released on Sunday, Singh said, “In the recent speech given by me, I had no intention to disrespect anyone. My intention was only to remind of the help the BJP had provided to Mayawati on June 2, 1995, in context of the Guest House incident. If my words have hurt anyone, I am deeply apologetic.”

Chandauli BJP president Sarvesh Kushwaha said no one should cross certain lines in politics. “There can be a fight on thoughts but no one should use this kind of language. I welcome it if she has apologised.”

Advertising

On June 2, 1995, Mayawati and BSP leaders had been attacked at the State Guest House in Lucknow by Samajwadi Party leaders, angry over her withdrawing support to the SP government. To save herself, Mayawati had locked herself in a room. Then BJP MLA Brahm Dutt Dwivedi, who was present, is widely believed to have stepped in protect Mayawati from possible physical assault.

The National Commission for Women took note of Sadhana Singh’s statement and said it would issue her a notice, seeking an explanation.

Calling Mayawati a “strong lady” from the Dalit community, Union minister Athawale said if anyone from his party had said something like this, he would have taken strict action. “Though my party supports the BJP within the NDA, if any such statement has been given against Mayawati, we do not support it,” the Republican Party of India (A) leader said. “Mayawati is a strong lady from the Dalit community and a good administrator… Any derogatory comments against her should be condemned.”

Asked if any action should be taken against the BJP MLA, Athawale said, “If it was someone from my party, I would have taken action, but this is their matter. However, I feel no leader or MLA of the BJP should use such words.”

In her speech, Sadhana Singh said, “Humko to ek Uttar Pradesh ki purva mukhyamantri na mahila mein lagti hai na gents me lagti hai. Inko to apna samman hi nahin samajh mein aata… jis mahila ka itna bada cheerharan hua (I find a former CM of Uttar Pradesh neither among women, nor men. She doesn’t understand her own dignity… a woman who had been disrobed).”

The MLA added that when in the Mahabharata, Draupadi was disrobed, she took a pledge to avenge herself as she was a woman of self-respect. “Aaj ki mahila sab kuchch lut gaya uske bhi baad kursi paane ke liye apne saare samman ko bech diya. Aisi mahila, naam lene wali Mayawatiji, ka hum iss karyakram ke madhyam se tiraskar karte hain. Jo mahila jaati ke naam pe kalank hai (She lost everything and even after that sold her dignity for power. That woman is Mayawati, and through this programme, we reject her. She is a blot on the name of women).”

Singh added, “Jis mahila ko lutate-lutate bachaya Bharatiya Janata Party ke netaon ne, wo mahila sukh-suvidha ke liye, apne varchasva ko bachane ke liye, apne apman ko pi liya… Hum logon ko usey mahila kehne mein bhi sankoch lagta hai, ki woh to kinnar se bhi jyada baddtar hai (The woman whom BJP leaders saved, that woman for her comfort, for her existence, has swallowed her insult… We hesitate to call her a woman even, she is worse than a eunuch).”

BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said Sadhana Singh’s remarks showed the state of her mental health and the level of the BJP. “This shows how disappointed and frustrated the BJP is with the (SP-BSP) alliance. Such people should be admitted to the mental hospital of Agra or Bareilly. The people of this country will show the BJP its real place as it has lost its mental balance due to the fear of losing the election.”

SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that Singh’s statement was a disrespect to women of the country and also showed the “naitik diwaliapan (moral bankruptcy)” of the BJP. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar also condemned her remarks.

Advertising

The Station Officer, Baburi Police Station, Raj Bahadur Singh, said they would register an FIR on the BSP complaint only after an investigation in the matter. “For now I am not sure what is objectionable in the videos running on the Internet.”