Mayawati dissolves Rajasthan BSP executive

A week after all six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan approached Assembly Speaker C P Joshi seeking to merge their legislature party with the ruling Congress, BSP chief Mayawati dissolved the state executive with immediate effect on Tuesday.

The BSP’s Rajasthan in-charge, Bhagwan Singh Baba, told The Indian Express that the 21-member state executive of the party has been dissolved. He added that the development should not be seen as linked with the step taken by the MLAs last week.

According to Baba, Mayawati directed the party’s national coordinator Ramji Gautam and Uttar Pradesh president Munquad Ali to look after organisational affairs in Rajasthan and start work on setting up a new state executive as soon as possible.

“Generally, changes are made in the party organisation after elections. No changes were made after the Assembly elections held last year because the Lok Sabha polls were approaching. Now, a new organisational unit had to be set up in the state,” said Baba.

He also said that previous state executive had 21 members but the strength of the new unit is yet to be decided by Mayawati.

Munquad Ali said Gautam and he would visit Rajasthan on September 26 to hold a meeting regarding the formation of the new state unit.

The move by the six MLAs last week was a major setback for Mayawati and the BSP’s politics outside Uttar Pradesh. After the MLAs approached the Speaker, Mayawati had called the Congress an “untrustworthy” party that looks to hurt those who support it, rather than taking on its “main rival”.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the BSP garnered 1.07 per cent votes in Rajasthan.