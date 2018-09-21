Mayawati criticises Bhagwat’s Ram temple comment

Mayawati added that the three-day programme by the RSS in Delhi was “politically-motivated to divert attention from the burning problems”. Mayawati added that the three-day programme by the RSS in Delhi was “politically-motivated to divert attention from the burning problems”.

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comment that a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will help end tension among Hindus and Muslims. In a press statement, Mayawati said that no matter how many temples are made, the relation between the Sanghi Hindus and the Muslims are not going to change.

“The relationship between the Sanghi Hindus and Muslims is not going to change because their (Sanghi hindus) basic mindset is against Dalits, Muslims and the minorities. This is the reason why the BJP has adopted policies that are tarnishing the democracy of the country,” she said in a party release here.

Pitching for an early construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Bhagwat had said, “(The temple) should have happened by now. The construction of a grand Ram temple will help in ending a major reason for tension between Hindus and Muslims, and if the temple is built in a harmonious way, there will be no more pointing of fingers at Muslims.”

