Mayawati calls for Dalit-Brahmin unity to bring BSP back to power in UP

Accusing the BJP and the Samajwadi Party of only making tall claims but doing nothing on the ground, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday gave a clarion call for a ‘Dalit-Brahmin’ unity to bring her party back to power in the state.

Addressing a ‘Prabudh Varga Sammelan’ at the end of the party’s month-long programme to reach out to upper caste Brahmins across the state, Mayawati said both the BJP and the SP indulged in empty talks to win the votes of Dalits and Brahmins, but neither safeguarded their interests when in power.

Unlike them, the BSP stands firm on its “Kathni aur karni (words and deeds)”, and this could be testified from its rule in Uttar Pradesh from 2007 to 2012, when security and welfare of Dalits and Brahmins, along with other sections of the society, were given top priority, she said.

The BSP chief also took potshots at the Congress for communal riots in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar when it was in power at the Centre and blamed the party for not giving protection to the minorities.

Mayawati promised an inquiry into cases of atrocities against Dalits and Brahmins under the present regime after the BSP comes to power in the state in 2022. She also promised a large share of tickets in the polls to Brahmins.

The BSP chief supported the farmers’ protests against the farm laws and announced that if her party came to power, the three controversial legislations would not be implemented in the state.