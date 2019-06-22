Mayawati targets BJP: Everything allowed in their brand of politics

A day after questioning whether the President’s Address to the joint sitting of Parliament would be able to assure the public about the commitment of the new government, BSP chief Mayawati targeted BJP Friday over the issue of four TDP MPs joining it.

Advertising

Mayawati said the four MPs joined BJP irrespective of the fact that two of them had been referred to as “Andhra Mallyas” by the BJP earlier.

She tweeted, “Spashta hai BJP brand of politics mein sab jayaz hai, kuch galat nahi (It has made it clear that in BJP brand of politics, now everything is justified and nothing is wrong).”