BSP chief Mayawati lashes at ‘arrogant’ Congress, rules out tie-up for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh elections

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati addressing an event. (file photo) Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati addressing an event. (file photo)

Ruling out an alliance with the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said the party will contest on its own and alleged that some Congress leaders are against a tie-up despite Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s ‘honest’ intentions.

“They (Congress) are getting arrogant and are under misconception that they can defeat BJP on their own but the ground reality is that people haven’t forgiven Congress party for their mistakes and corruption…They don’t seem to be ready to rectify themselves,” she told news agency ANI.

Mayawati said the BSP loses out more than it would gain from an alliance with the Congress. “In Rajasthan, the Congress was offering us only nine seats out of 200 assembly seats, in Madhya Pradesh 15-20 (out of 230 seats in the state), in Chhattisgarh only 5-6 seats out of 90. We have noticed that whenever we have contested an election in alliance, all our votes get transferred to Congress,” she said.

Congress, like the BJP, is conspiring to finish off the BSP, she alleged.

“…Even though the BSP has always supported Congress to keep the communal forces away, but the fact is that the Congress has always backstabbed us,” she added.

Raising the Taj Corridor case, Mayawati alleged that the Congess had framed her in it. “Thanks to the Supreme Court I have got relief in this case,” she said. Another grouse against the Congress was that BSP founder Kanshi Ram was not conferred the Bharat Ratna despite severl requests, she said.

Mayawati also accused Congress leader Digvijaya Singh of trying to sabotage chances of an electoral alliance between the two parties despite Sonia and Rahul Gandhi wanting to join hands.

“I feel that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s intentions for Congress-BSP alliance are honest. However some Congress leaders are sabotaging this,” she said.

Alleging that Singh is a BJP agent, Mayawati claimed leaders like him are scared of central investigation agencies such as ED and CBI.

“Digvijaya Singh who is also a BJP agent is giving statements that Mayawati ji has a lot of pressure from Centre so she doesn’t want this alliance. This is baseless,” she said.

Reacting to Mayawati’s remarks, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the differences between both the parties can be ironed out. “At times, out of emotions, sweet and bitter things are said. But at last, if Mayawati ji holds absolute trust in Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, then other creases can be ironed out,” Surjewala was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, Mayawati has allied with Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections which are also due at the end of this year.

