Mayawati needles Congress again, says BSP will rather fight alone than beg for seats in alliance

A week after ruling out an alliance with Congress for the upcoming state elections, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said the party would rather fight polls on its own than “beg” for seats. Speaking at an event to mark the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, Mayawati also lashed out at the Congress and BJP, saying neither of the two worked for the interests of the upper caste poor.

“The BSP will never compromise with the self-respect of Dalits, tribals, backwards, Muslims, other minorities and the upper castes’ poor irrespective of the ‘malice and torture’ of the governments run by these two parties (BJP and Congress),” Mayawati said. Pushing boundaries with the Congress, the former chief minister said the BSP would not enter into any kind of alliance until its condition of being given a “respectable number” of seats was adhered to.

“BSP has put forth the condition of being given a ‘respectable number’ of seats to enter into an electoral alliance. BSP will not beg for seats. If this (respectable number of seats) does not happen, then it will continue to fight polls on its own,” Mayawati said.

Her remarks are seen as a warning to the Congress, which is trying to stitch together an alliance across the country against the BJP, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It also sends a message that BSP won’t tolerate Congress playing the “big brother” and the party has to be more accommodative to regional parties for forming a Grand Alliance.

The fresh realpolitik comes on the heels of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying on Saturday that it would no longer wait for the Congress to decide on an alliance for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. The Grand Old Party, meanwhile, has maintained that the fallout with BSP should not be linked to talks for forging a grand alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.

Mayawati, however, asserted that her party’s priority was to oust the BJP government and called it casteist, communal, arrogant, malicious and narrow-minded. On protests by upper caste groups against the Narendra Modi government’s decision to restore the original provisions of the SC/ST Act, she said her party never supported the misuse of any law.

