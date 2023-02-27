BSP chief Mayawati says will expel Atiq’s wife if guilty in Umesh Pal murder

Two days after the police registered an FIR against mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, his wife and other family members in the murder of Umesh Pal, a witness in the January 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, BSP chief Mayawati Monday called for the explusion of Atiq’s wife from the party if she was proven guilty.

Referring to jailed former MP Ahmed as a “product of Samajwadi Party”, Mayawati said, “Will expel Atiq’s wife from BSP if she is proved guilty in murder of Umesh Pal who was prime witness in Raju Pal murder case.” Mayawati had inducted Shaista Parveen, Ahmed’s wife, in the party on January 5 this year, with a plan to field her for the mayor seat in Prayagraj in the upcoming local body elections.

The police on Saturday (February 25) registered an FIR against Ahmed, his wife Shaista, their two sons, his younger brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, and others a day after Umesh Pal and his police guard were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

Ahmed, a former MP and five-time MLA, is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail in a case pertaining to the assault on faculty members of an agricultural research institute in Prayagraj in 2016.

According to reports, in 2005, after Raju Pal defeated Ahmed’s brother, Ashraf, in the Assembly bypolls for the Allahabad West seat, the former was shot dead near his house while returning from a hospital with his associates Sandeep Yadav and Devi Lal. Subsequently, Raju’s wife lodged an FIR against Atiq, Ashraf and seven unidentified people on charges of rioting, attempt to murder, murder and criminal conspiracy.

Umesh’s wife, Jaya, after his killing on Saturday, told the police that he was an eyewitness in the Raju Pal murder case. She also alleged that in 2006, Ahmed and his associates kidnapped her husband and forced him to give a statement in their favour in court.

The comment by Mayawati comes after an uproar in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on February 25, when UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused the SP of promoting criminals during its rule. Adityanath, during the session, vowed to “destroy mafias and criminals such as Ahmed”.