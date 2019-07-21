Now, Mayawati asks lone BSP MLA to back Kumaraswamy government

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati Sunday asked her party’s lone MLA in the Karnataka Assembly, N Mahesh, to vote in favour of the Congress-JD(S) alliance during the floor test scheduled on Monday. The statement, however, comes hours after Mahesh told ANI that he had been asked to abstain by the “high command”.

“BSP’s national chief, Mayawati, has directed her Karnataka MLA to support CM HD Kumaraswamy’s government,” a party statement posted on the BSP supremo’s Twitter handle said.

Following his absence from the Karnataka Assembly session this week, there were reports that he was told by Mayawati to go against the coalition during the trust vote.

Mayawati’s statement comes as a relief to the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, which is struggling to hold on to power in the state after 15 of its MLAs tendered their resignation to the Speaker. The resignations have plunged the coalition to a minority with 101 MLAs while the BJP has 105 MLAs along with the support of two Independents in the 224-member House.

The Karnataka Assembly was adjourned till Monday after the Governor’s 1.30 pm deadline and the second one to conclude the confidence motion process by Friday itself was ignored

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa Sunday said he is confident that Monday would be the last day of Kumaraswamy government. “As (senior Congress leader) Siddaramaiah, the speaker and Kumaraswamy have said that they will seek majority Monday, I am 100 per cent confident that things will reach a conclusion. I am confident that tomorrow will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government,” PTI quoted the Yeddyurappa as saying.

Referring to the two defied deadlines by Governor Vajubhai Vala for conducting a trust vote, Yeddyurappa alleged the ruling coalition was unnecessarily buying time despite knowing that the whip issued to the ruling coalition MLAs was of no use.

Citing the Supreme Court ruling on July 17, Yeddyurappa said, “The SC has clearly said in its order that under any circumstances the 15 MLAs staying in Mumbai should not be compelled to attend the current assembly session. It has clearly stated that it is left to them (MLAs) whether they want to attend or not.”